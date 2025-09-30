Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Palestine needs more than a stamp of statehood

Palestine needs more than a stamp of statehood

Western powers are recognising the state of Palestine, but rhetoric without intent cannot bring real peace
Vishal R Choradiya
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 23:01 IST
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 23:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
PalestineOpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us