TMC complains to Election Commission, claims poll code violation by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari ahead of byelections

TMC in their complaint sought immediate intervention of EC as Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari 'made inflammatory and communal remarks' violating the MCC.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 09:47 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 09:47 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCKolkataElection Commission of IndiaSuvendu Adhikari

