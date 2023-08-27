After Congress, Left parties also extend support to SP candidate ahead of Ghosi bypoll

The two Left parties said that they have taken the decision as 'it is necessary to defeat the BJP to save the Constitution, democracy and the country and to get rid of the bulldozer rule in the state'. The by-election, which is the first after the opposition INDIA alliance was formed, is witnessing a keen contest between the BJP, which has fielded Dara Singh Chauhan, and the Samajwadi Party, which gave a ticket to former MLA from the constituency Sudhakar Singh.