Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | People will wash BJP like it washed Kannauj temple after my visit: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Reacting to the incident, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said, "The manner in which the BJP washed the temple, the public will also wash it in a similar way, by voting (it out), and it will never return again... The PDA (pichhda, Dalit, alpsankhyak) is going to wash them (BJP) this time. Seeing the imminent defeat in the elections, the BJP people are doing such petty acts," he said.