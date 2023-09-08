SP wins Ghosi bypoll as I.N.D.I.A scores over NDA in first face-off in Uttar Pradesh

SP president Akhilesh Yadav hailed the victory and said that the voters had expressed their anger against the BJP government over rising prices and decreasing incomes. ''Its the defeat of arrogance and hatred. Though only one MLA has won, its the defeat for many leaders of parties who were nurturing dreams to become a minister in the state,'' Akhilesh said apparently referring to the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who had recently parted ways with the SP and joined the NDA and hoped to join the Yogi Adityanath government.

''This is the I.N.D.I.A team. Our formula has proved successful,'' he remarked.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary also said that the Ghosi win would go a long way in encouraging I.N.D.I.A bloc.

The defeat at Ghosi was a setback for the BJP as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and over a dozen ministers had campaigned in the constituency.