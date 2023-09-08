SP wins Ghosi bypoll as I.N.D.I.A scores over NDA in first face-off in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) registered a huge victory over the BJP in the bypoll at the Ghosi assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district as the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) drew first blood in its first direct electoral face-off with the BJP-led NDA in in the electorally crucial UP, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.
SP nominee Sudhakar Singh defeated the BJP candidate and former UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from the SP and joined the BJP barely a few days back, by over 42 thousand votes in a direct contest.
SP president Akhilesh Yadav hailed the victory and said that the voters had expressed their anger against the BJP government over rising prices and decreasing incomes. ''Its the defeat of arrogance and hatred. Though only one MLA has won, its the defeat for many leaders of parties who were nurturing dreams to become a minister in the state,'' Akhilesh said apparently referring to the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who had recently parted ways with the SP and joined the NDA and hoped to join the Yogi Adityanath government.
''This is the I.N.D.I.A team. Our formula has proved successful,'' he remarked.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary also said that the Ghosi win would go a long way in encouraging I.N.D.I.A bloc.
The defeat at Ghosi was a setback for the BJP as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and over a dozen ministers had campaigned in the constituency.
While the BJP was supported by several caste-based outfits like the SBSP, Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (Aunpriya), the SP enjoyed the support of the Congress, Left parties and Suheldev Swabhiman Party, the breakaway faction of the SBSP making the bypoll a contest between the NDA and the I.N.D.I.A.
Although the outcome of the bypoll would have no bearing on the BJP government, the fight had added significance for both BJP and SP as its results could be an indicator of things to come in the state in the next year's LS polls, especially in the 'Poorvanchal' (eastern region).
The constituency has a sizable population of Muslims, Bhumihars and Rajbhars and their support would decide the outcome of the poll. A little over 50 per cent electorate had exercised their franchise in the by-poll, which was held on Tuesday.