JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsuttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls: Congress fields Mukesh Singh Chauhan from Lucknow East seat

Polling in the constituency will be held on May 20, during the fifth phase of the general election.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 13:54 IST

Follow Us

Lucknow: The Congress on Monday named Mukesh Singh Chauhan as its candidate for the bypoll to the Lucknow East Assembly constituency.

Polling in the constituency will be held on May 20, during the fifth phase of the general election.

"Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Shri Mukesh Singh Chauhan as the Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from 173-Lucknow East Constituency," Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Ashutosh Tandon on November 9, 2023, at the age of 63.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 April 2024, 13:54 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsLucknowAssembly bye-election

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT