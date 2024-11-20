Home
Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Amid complaints of harassment of voters, EC orders suspension of five cops

The action by the poll authority came amid complaints by opposition parties, mainly Samajwadi Party that people from a particular community were being prevented from casting vote.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 08:11 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 08:11 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsElection CommissionBypolls

