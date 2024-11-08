Home
Senior TMC minister Firhad Hakim apologises for derogatory remark against woman BJP leader

The apology comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, demanding censure against Hakim in the by-poll campaign.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 14:22 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 14:22 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCFirhad Hakim

