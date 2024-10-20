Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

TMC announces candidates for bypolls to six Assembly seats in West Bengal

The bypolls were necessitated due to resignations of sitting MLAs of the six segments following their victory in this year's Lok Sabha elections.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 11:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 11:22 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCTrinamool Congress

Follow us on :

Follow Us