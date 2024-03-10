JOIN US
Homeelectionswest bengal

Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra among TMC candidates for 2024 LS polls: Check full list

Banerjee's nephew and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced the 42 candidates' names for all the seats in Bengal.
Last Updated 10 March 2024, 09:09 IST

On Sunday, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress declared its candidate list for the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year.

Banerjee's nephew and TMC general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, announced the names of 42 candidates for all the seats in Bengal.

Abhishek surprised many when he announced the name of former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur, which is the bastion of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Party leader Mahua Moitra also appears among the candidates from her usual seat of Krishnanagar.

Banerjee and her team of candidates arrived at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday afternoon as the TMC kicked off the campaign for the elections.

Banerjee also announced that the party is in talks with the Samajwadi Party for contesting in one Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Among some of the prominent names, Abhishek Banerjee will contest from Diamond Harbour, expelled Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar, Bengali film actor Dipak Adhikary from his usual constituency Ghatal, former cricketer and politician Kirti Azad from Bardhaman-Durgapur. Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha will contest from Asansol.

Before announcing the names, Abhishek slammed the Modi government at the Centre, claiming that "Modi ki guarantee" has "zero warranty". He also labelled BJP leaders as "outsiders and anti-Bengal", who only visit the state during elections.

Banerjee also asserted that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the saffron camp during the Lok Sabha elections for "withholding the state's funds".

Check out the full list of candidates here:

Coochbehar: Jagdish Chandra Basuniya

Alipurduar: Prakash Chik Baraik

Jalpaiguri: Nirmal Chandra Roy

Darjeeling: Gopal Lama

Raigunj: Krishna Kalyani

Balurghat: Biplab Mitra

Malda North: Prasun Banerjee

Malda South: Shahnawaz Ali Raihan

Jangipur: Khalilur Rehman

Baharampur: Yusuf Pathaan

Murshidabad: Abu Teher Khan

Krishnanagar: Mahua Moitra

Ranaghat: Mukutmani Adhikari

Bangaon: Biswajit Das

Barrackpore: Partha Bhowmik

Dum Dum: Sougata Roy

Barasat: Kakali Ghosh Dastidar

Basirhat: Haji Nurul Islam

Joynagar: Pratima Mondal

Mathurapur: Bapi Haldar

Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee

Jadavpur: Sayoni Ghosh

Kolkata South: Mala Roy

Kolkata North: Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Howrah: Prasun Bandyopadhyay

Uluberia: Sajdah Ahmed

Srirampore: Kalyan Banerjee

Hoogly: Rachana Banerjee

Arambagh: Mitali Bag

Tamluk: Debangshu Bhattacharya

Kanthi: Uttam Barik

Ghatal: Dipak Adhikary (Dev)

Jhargram: Kalipada Soren

Medinipur: June Malia

Purulia: Shantiram Mahato

Bankura: Arup Chakraborty

Bardhaman North: Dr. Sharmila Sarkar

Bardhaman-Durgapur: Kirti Azad

Asansol: Shatrughan Sinha

Bolpur: Asit Kumar Mal

Birbhum: Shatabdi Roy

Bishnupur: Sujata Khan

