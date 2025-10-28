<p>Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming war drama <em>120 Bahadur</em> is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The poster and teaser gave a glimpse into this remarkable tale of valour, showcasing the courageous story inspired by the bravery of Indian soldiers. </p><p>While the subject has already piqued the audience’s curiosity, the makers are now gearing up to kickstart the musical campaign with a grand launch of the movie’s first song, the patriotic anthem “Dada Kishan Ki Jai” in Lucknow.</p>.<p>The makers, Excel Entertainment and Trigger-Happy Studios, are planning a massive on-ground launch for the anthem of <em>120 Bahadur</em>, kicking off the movie’s musical journey.</p><p>Produced and composed by Salim-Sulaiman, the lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar. Sukhwinder Singh has lent his voice for the anthem, “Dada Kishan Ki Jai,” which serves as the spirit of the film. A war cry, the song evokes deep emotion and honours the courage of Indian soldiers. The anthem highlights the soul of the story, setting the tone for the rest of the musical album.</p><p>Farhan Akhtar, who portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, in the film, shares a special connection with Sukhwinder Singh from the <em>Bhaag Milkha Bhaag</em> days to now, which makes the launch of this song in Lucknow even more special.</p><p>The movie <em>120 Bahadur</em> recounts the extraordinary courage of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. At its heart, one unwavering line echoes through the film: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.”</p><p>Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), <em>120 Bahadur</em> is set to release in cinemas on 21st November 2025.</p>