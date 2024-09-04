'120 Bahadur': Farhan Akhtar to play Major Shaitan Singh PVC in war drama

Inspired by the Battle of Rezang La, the film highlights the extraordinary bravery, heroism, and sacrifice of our soldiers. Excel Entertainment and Trigger-Happy Studios have released two captivating motion posters, featuring Farhan Akhtar as Maj Shaitan Singh PVC. The first shooting schedule for the film has begun today in Ladakh.

Farhan Akhtar, acclaimed for his strong screen presence, will step into the role of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC. His depiction of the Major’s extraordinary valour and command is anticipated to deeply connect with audiences, highlighting the sacrifices of India’s armed forces during this significant historical event.