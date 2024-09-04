'120 Bahadur': Farhan Akhtar to play Major Shaitan Singh PVC in war drama

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, in partnership with Amit Chandrra’s Trigger Happy Studios, has announced their new project 120 Bahadur. Set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, this military action film narrates the story of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment.
Inspired by the Battle of Rezang La, the film highlights the extraordinary bravery, heroism, and sacrifice of our soldiers. Excel Entertainment and Trigger-Happy Studios have released two captivating motion posters, featuring Farhan Akhtar as Maj Shaitan Singh PVC. The first shooting schedule for the film has begun today in Ladakh.
Farhan Akhtar, acclaimed for his strong screen presence, will step into the role of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC. His depiction of the Major’s extraordinary valour and command is anticipated to deeply connect with audiences, highlighting the sacrifices of India’s armed forces during this significant historical event.
120 Bahadur, directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment, promises an engaging cinematic journey. The film, with its impressive visuals and intense narrative, strives to both entertain and pay homage to the valour of India’s armed forces. It is set to provide an emotional insight into the sacrifices of military heroes.
Published 04 September 2024, 07:47 IST