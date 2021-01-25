5 key takeaways from the trailer of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’

The trailer of the Hollywood movie Godzilla vs Kong, which was released on Sunday (January 24), has created a fair deal of buzz among fans for a variety of reasons. The larger-than-life video features some stellar visual effects and is likely to be a feast for those who are fond of the ‘monster’ movie. With the film set to enthrall movie buffs, here are the key takeaways from the Godzilla vs Kong trailer.

Strong emotional core: The trailer suggests that there is more to Godzilla vs Kong than the visual effects. The bond between Kong and his human ‘guide’ is likely to add emotional depth to the narrative, changing the dynamics of the film. This might make it easier for those not familiar with the previous parts/instalments of the franchise to enjoy the spectacle.

Writing holds the key: It appears that the writers of the film are using the tried and tested formula of building up/introducing two unstoppable forces of nature and setting up a clash between them. The formula, which is similar to the one used by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli in the Baahubali series, has the potential to yield promising results. A lot will, however, depend on whether the writers are able to flesh out the titular characters properly.

A layered narrative: The initial posters suggested that the film would be a grand action-packed affair about the collision between two iconic characters. The trailer, however, indicates that the stakes are a lot higher. The film is likely to focus on a larger conspiracy while using Godzilla and Kong as symbols of a dark and painful past.

Godzilla the villain?: The trailer suggests that Godzilla is the proverbial villain of the movie while Kong plays the saviour of humanity. This, however, is a bit of a swerve as there is the distinct possibility of the ‘King of the Monsters’ being controlled by a mastermind. If this is indeed the case then the film might feature more twists than expected.

Action galore: The trailer of the film features glimpses of the confrontation between Godzilla and Kong, thus whetting the appetite of the aam janta. These sequences are likely to appeal to the younger crowd. Their impact might be magnified if the makers use them as an integral part of the narrative rather than mere ‘high points'.