UP: Tractor-trolley carrying 61 people overturns after being hit by truck in Bulandshahr; 8 dead

<p>Bulandshahr: Eight people were killed and 43 others injured when a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bulandshahr">Bulandshahr </a>district in the early hours of Monday, police said.</p>.<p>Two of the deceased were children while 12 of those injured and hospitalised are below the age of 18, police said.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/accident">accident </a>took place around 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass, when the canter truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.</p>.<p>"The tractor-trolley was carrying 61 people, who were travelling from the Rafatpur village in the Kasganj district to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage," Singh said.</p>.<p>He said the victims were rushed to hospitals, including a private facility.</p>.<p>"Eight people died while 43 of them are undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are on ventilator support," Singh added.</p>.<p>Police said 10 passengers escaped with minor injuries. The victims were taken to multiple hospitals for treatment: 10 to Aligarh Medical College, 10 to Bulandshahr district hospital and 23 to Kailash Hospital in Khurja.</p>.<p>The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as tractor driver E U Babu (40), Rambeti (65), Chandni (12), Ghaniram (40), Mokshi (40), Shivansh (6), Yogesh (50) and Vinod (45), all residents of Kasganj district, according to the police.</p>.<p>Among the 43 injured, 12 are children, they added.</p>.<p>District Magistrate Shruti along with SSP Singh and other senior officials visited the incident spot amid drizzle and later interacted with the injured patients in a hospital.</p>.<p>Police said the erring truck, which is registered in Haryana, has been impounded and further legal proceedings have been initiated. </p>