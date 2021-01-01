5 things to know about 'Animal', Ranbir Kapoor's movie with director Sandeep Vanga

Director Sandeep Vanga has taken to Twitter to share the 'announcement video' of his upcoming movie Animal, marking his first collaboration with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. The film has already created a fair deal of buzz among fans for a variety of reasons, indicating that it might be a game-changer for the Kabir Singh helmer.

With Animal set to be the talk of B-town this year, here is a look at five things one needs to know about the biggie.

Star-studded cast

The multi-starrer has a strong cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. The Ram Lakhan actor is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He impressed fans with his work in AK vs AK and the actioner Malang, which released in 2020. Bobby too has revived his career with the web series Ashram. Animal might help them scale new heights.

'Animal' to be a dark thriller?

The 'announcement video' features a voiceover from Ranbir, which suggests that the film might revolve around the troubled relationship between a young man and his dad. As the video ends with the sound of a gun being fired there is the distinct possibility of Animal being a violent thriller.

Ranbir in a new avatar

The buzz is that Ranbir will be playing a dark and intense character in Animal, thus beginning a new chapter in life. The star, who began his acting career with Saawariya, is best known for his brooding romantic roles. His portrayal of the love-struck Aryan in Ae Dil Hain Mushkil is a case in point. It remains to be seen whether he is able to justice to a character that appears to be a departure from the roles he has done in the past.

The stakes are high

Sandeep surprised one and all when the previously-mentioned Kabir Singh emerged as a blockbuster, helping him start his Bollywood journey on a good note. Given the response to the Shahid Kapoor-starrer , fans are likely to have high expectations from Animal. These expectations and the scale of the project make this a crucial outing for the Arjun Reddy helmer.

Was the film originally offered to Mahesh Babu?

According to veteran journalist Subhash K Jha. the film was originally offered to Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu but things did not work out as the Spyder star felt it was 'too dark' for his audience. Sandeep eventually offered the role to 'Sid' and the rest is history.