‘A Confession’ series review: Martin Freeman starrer hits the right notes

Cast: Martin Freeman, Imelda Staunton and Joe Absolom

Platform: SonyLIV

Rating: 4/5

The eagerly-awaited miniseries A Confession, which premiered on SonyLIV on Friday, is a compelling drama that hits the right notes, leaving fans asking for more. The show revolves around what happens when a young woman ‘goes missing’ under mysterious circumstances. The basic storyline, which deals with separation and regret, is quite compelling and strikes a chord.

Its impact is enhanced by deft writing. The screenplay, which relies on ‘showing’ as opposed to ‘telling’, leaves viewers spellbound with its organic/natural intensity. The silences do the talking in quite a few crucial scenes, upping the recall value of A Confession.

The interrogation/interview sequences have been executed quite well and form the backbone of the show. Moreover, subplots blend quite well with the core theme of the show, adding a new layer to the viewing experience. Most of the characters have been fleshed out with finesse and come across as relatable.

The ‘disciplinary trial’ too is another major highlight of A Confession and keeps the audience guessing.

On the flip, a couple of twists seem to be a bit predictable. Moreover, a section of the audience might find the first 20 odd minutes of the series to be relatively less engaging. These are, however, minor drawbacks in the larger scheme of things.

Coming to performances, Martin Freeman is the heart and soul of A Confession. ‘Watson’ hits it out of the park with his beautifully restrained act. His expressions highlight the vulnerability of his character in a key sequence.

Harry Potter actress Imelda Staunton makes a decent impact, bringing her ‘A’ game when needed. Joe Absolom emerges as the surprise package of A Confession, delivering a performance that is not suitable for the faint-hearted.

The supporting cast is quite good.

The editing is top-notch as none of the sequences drag. The cinematography is up to the mark and gives A Confession a relatable look and feel. The background score is top-notch and proves to be the ‘X factor’ of the show. The other technical aspects have been handled reasonably well.