'Aadujeevitham — The Goat Life' review: Intriguing tale of a forgotten immigrant

The media has always toasted the immigrant success of Indian knowledge workers with almost patriotic fervour - CEOs, astronauts, and even a Nobel-winning scientist.
Most attribute the reason for this success to elite educational institutes, entrepreneurial spirit, and even the intelligence of Indian nationals.
If you mute all the surrounding hubris of the success of these knowledge workers, you will find Aadu Jeevitham (The Goat Life). It is the real-life story and struggle of Najeeb — an unskilled labourer.
The film is an adaptation of a popular biographical book by Benyamin, published in 2008.
Najeeb pledges his property to find a job in the Gulf. An agent helps him procure the visa for a job that promises AC accommodation, food, and work in an office. But it is far from the truth.
The river that runs through his hometown was Najeeb’s source of joy and livelihood. He dived, fished, and mined the river bed for sand. But suddenly, he finds himself tending to goats and camels in the harsh desert.
Plentiful water turns into luxury in a matter of days. This visual contrast sets the mood and underlines the drastic change of circumstances.
Director Blessy mixes elements of sights, sounds, and even language to engage the audience.
He deliberately avoids translation of Arabic conversations of Najeeb’s oppressors to ensure that the audience feels as uncomfortable as Najeeb.
His struggle is depicted with a blend of authenticity and sentimentality, although certain segments seem melodramatic.
Actor Prithviraj and the cinematography team are the soul of this film. The camera work is top-notch - it skilfully captures the desolate deserts of Jordan and Algeria.
Prithviraj has shed his conventional hero image and enacts the role of a man who is overpowered by nature and human villainy.
