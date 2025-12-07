Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Aamir Khan bats for diversity in film consumption, says he isn't OTT agnostic

Aamir spoke at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, which took place in Delhi on Saturday.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 12:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 12:42 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhanOTT

Follow us on :

Follow Us