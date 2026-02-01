Menu
Investors become poorer by Rs 9.40 lakh crore as stock markets face heavy selling pressure

Tracking the sharp fall in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 9,40,581.75 crore to Rs 4,50,61,658.60 crore (USD 4.90 trillion) in a single day.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 13:24 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 13:24 IST
