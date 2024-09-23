Aamir Khan celebrates Kiran Rao’s 'Laapata Ladies' Oscar entry

Known for his outstanding contributions to cinema, Aamir Khan has established himself as a significant figure in compelling storytelling. His films enchant viewers and gain recognition on various national and international platforms.

With previous Oscar nominations for Lagaan and Taare Zameen Par, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, produced under Aamir Khan Productions, has now joined the ranks of Oscar contenders.

As Laapataa Ladies made under the production of Aamir Khan Productions has got entry into the Oscars, Aamir Khan said, "We are all so happy with the news. I am so proud of Kiran and her entire team. I would like to thank the selection committee of the Film Federation of India, which chose our film to represent India at the Oscars. My heartfelt gratitude to our audience, our media, and the entire film fraternity, for all the love and support they have given Laapata Ladies.

Thanks to both Jio and Netflix who have been great partners to work with. I am so happy that all our hard-work has paid off.

Thank you everyone 🙏🏽"

Here’s hoping that Laapata Ladies is able to win the hearts of the members of the Academy.

Love a."(sic)

Ever since the announcement, Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par has been awaited by the masses. He will be seen sharing screen space with Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary in the film.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film has generated considerable excitement among audiences eager to see Aamir Khan return with another captivating story. Titled Sitare Zameen Par, the film will focus on Down Syndrome, with Aamir Khan aiming to spark conversations about the condition and sensitively portray the challenges faced by those affected.