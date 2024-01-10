Aamir Khan sings his heart out at his daughter Ira Khan's sangeet ceremony

Amid all the happy, adorable, and heartwarming moments at his daughter's wedding, Aamir Khan, as a firm devoted father, has been seen displaying multiple emotions. Performing all his duties as a father, Mr Perfectionist in Bollywood is making sure to offer every possible delight to his daughter Ira Khan on her wedding. Amid the ongoing celebration, Aamir Khan was seen singing a song for his daughter Ira Khan on the sangeet night.
As much as it was a big day for the bride Ira Khan, it was even more special for dad Aamir Khan, who made sure the day was memorable.
Aamir Khan joined his youngest son, Aazad, with ex-wife Kiran Rao, as he sang the song, 'Ek Hazaro Me Meri Behna hai' song at Ira's sangeet ceremony.
The song indeed comes from the brother Aazad for his sister Ira Khan, but Aamir, as a father, also added his voice.
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to her long-time bae Nupur Shikhare and it is indeed a wedding that has everybody's eyes on.
As the mehendi and haldi ceremonies have already been held where Aamir Khan made sure that the women of his family wore the traditional navvari sarees just as the Shikhare women did too.