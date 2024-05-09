Action fatigue? Box office indicates big screen spectacles tanking

"We live in an era when a lot of depressing stuff is happening. So when you see a comedy that is bright enough and has some amount of class, people are willing to go out and watch it. Madgaon Express is such a small film in terms of who the actors are, no big stars, no buzz and it came out of nowhere.”

Crew, at least, has Kareena and Tabu. But Madgaon Express is just plain good, intelligent writing which is in the absurdist zone but done with a lot of panache," he said. Heist comedy Crew, also starring Kriti Sanon, has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide.