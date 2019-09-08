Actor-dancer Veeru Krishnan dead, B-town pays tribute

Actor-Kathak dancer Veeru Krishnan, known for his work in films such as "Ishq", "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke" and "Raja Hindustani", has passed away.

The actor died on Saturday. His final rites were performed at a crematorium in suburban Santacruz.

Krishnan mostly appeared in supporting roles in the films in 1990s. He was a regular in Aamir Khan's movies.

Besides, acting in films Krishnan used to teach Kathak. Several film and TV actors like Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty, Karanvir Bohra and others were trained in Kathak by him.

A host of celebrities took to social media to express their grief and offer condolences to the departed soul.

Global star Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Krishnan.

"You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji. #panditveerukrishnan," she tweeted.

Lara Dutta said, "This is a very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji’s family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan."

Actor Athiya Shetty wrote, "So sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji. Thank you for teaching us- hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak."

Sharing an old video featuring him with Krishnan, Karanvir said, "I'm really sad to state that my darling Guruji #panditvirukrishnan has left for his heavenly abode... I was going to put up a post on teachers day thanking him and other teachers, little did I know that this angel will leave his body and I will never get to see him."

"We have learnt so much from him. Teachers like him were very few. @bombaysunshine and I were just talking today in the morning that we would @twinbabydiaries for Kathak next time they were in India. This is a great loss for all of us. But I know he is in a happier place," he added.