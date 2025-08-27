Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Actor Lakshmi Menon and 3 others booked for abduction, assault of IT professional in Kerala

The victim was reportedly assaulted inside the vehicle and released early on Monday.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 16:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 16:48 IST
KeralaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us