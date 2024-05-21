Actor Mohanlal turns 64; fans, colleagues extend hearty wishes

"Lead man for forty years among a very critical and discerning audience. 400 films? Some might exclaim in disbelief. I, on the contrary, am looking forward to him beat Mr. Prem Nazir's record of 500 films. On his birthday, that is my best wish to him. The best of health to you, Mr.@Mohanlal, to break many more records," Kamal Hassan posted on his X handle.