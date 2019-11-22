Actor Parvathy files police complaint against stalker

Popular Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has filed a complaint against a man, who has allegedly been harassing her through social media, following which police have filed a case. The actress has also stated that the man was stalking her family for the past month.

"A case was registered two days ago. We are investigating," a police officer said but did not elaborate.

A case under section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and 120-O (the penalty for causing a nuisance) of the Kerala Police act has been registered.

The actress, who made her Hindi film debut with "Qarib Qarib Single" opposite Irrfan Khan in 2017, has essayed roles in Tamil and Kannada films as well.

Parvathy is a two-time winner of the Kerala state's best actress award and her memorable roles in Malayalam films include "Take Off", " Uyare", "Bangalore Days", "Ennu Ninte Moideen" and "Charlie".