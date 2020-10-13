Actor Soumitra Chatterjee's heath condition still critical, says doctor

Soumitra Chatterjee's heath condition still critical

The health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee continued to be "critical" on Tuesday, with doctors at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, now planning to put him on invasive ventilation.

The 85-year-old thespian's oxygen saturation level did not improve despite him undergoing Bilevel positive airway pressure therapy, one of the senior doctors treating him said.

"Mr Chatterjee is not keeping very well. He is still in a drowsy, confusional state. His neurological condition has shown no change in the last two days. We are planning to put him on invasive ventilation," the doctor said.

The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. He had to be shifted to ITU as his condition turned critical. A team of 15 doctors is overseeing him at the hospital.

Chatterjee has been running a high fever since Sunday afternoon. Doctors are planning to conduct another test to check if the high fever was due to the Covid-19 infection.

An MRI conducted on Chatterjee, however, has not revealed any structural defect. 

