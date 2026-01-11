<p>Actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vidyut-jammwal">Vidyut Jammwal</a>, known for his intense workout regime, rigorous yet disciplined style of living, and his love for martial arts, took to social media to show the benefits of learning Kalaripayattu.</p><p>In a post on Instagram, the actor is seen climbing a tree with precise technique, completely nude, shocking the internet. The post was captioned, "As a Kalaripayattu practitioner, I delve into the yogic practice of Sahaja once a year. Sahaja means returning to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness."</p>.Vidyut Jammwal to make Hollywood debut with 'Street Fighter' movie.<p>Kalaripayattu, also known as Kalari, is said to be one of the oldest martial arts in the world. It originates from the state of Kerala and it goes beyond just training with weapons and yoga-like postures. </p><p>Jammwal further wrote, "Scientifically, it activates numerous neuroreceptors and proprioceptors, enhancing sensory feedback and improving balance and coordination. This leads to greater body awareness, heightened mental focus, and a profound sense of grounding." </p><p>Fans and users alike swamped the comment section, reacting to the video and praising his techniques to connect with nature. A user wrote, "The amount of focus to connect with nature".</p><p>Another user mentioned, "The truest form of existence! Much respect". A few of them even elaborated his stance on training without clothes, while others questioned him doing so. Users even compared him to Tarzan and Mowgli as compliments of respect poured in. </p><p>Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in <em>Madharasi</em>, starring alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth. He is set to make his debut as Dhalsim in Hollywood's <em>Street Fighter </em>which is expected to release in October<em> </em>2026. </p>