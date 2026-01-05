<p>Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh kick-started 2026 with a bang by joining hands with Vikram Phadnis for a new project. Vikram Phadnis is best known for his superhit Marathi movies <em>Smile Please</em> and <em>Hrudayantar</em> and has been lauded for his strong storytelling style. Even as details of the project remain tightly guarded, this collaboration has already generated significant buzz within the industry.</p><p>Widely respected for his commitment towards performance-driven cinema, Vineet took to his social media account and gave a glimpse of the project.</p><p>Taking to social media, Viineet shared a series of pictures giving a glimpse of the movie's first day, beginning with a traditional mahurat pooja. </p>.<p>The project with Vikram Phadnis gives Viineet a strong boost to his career. The movie, which recently went on floors, brings together a strong creative team and an ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin and Saiyami Kher in crucial roles.</p><p>As per industry insiders, the collaboration could showcase Viineet in a nuanced role, aligning well with his image. With a career defined by patience and powerful performances, Viineet is once again prepping up for a blockbuster 2026 with some impressive and content-driven movies.</p>