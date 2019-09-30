Actor Viju Khote, known for Kalia role in Sholay, dies

Veteran Bollywood actor and stage comedian Viju Khote passed away early Monday.

He had essayed the role of Kaalia in blockbuster Sholay.

He was 78. His sister is comedienne Shubha Khote.

Renowned for comedy roles, he was famed for the scene in "Sholay" where he was the bumbling gangster Kaalia of the dacoit Gabbar Singh gang, and featured the evergreen lines: "Kitne Aadmi The?", "Do, Sarkar".

In a career spanning around six decades, Khote worked in over 300 films including "Phir Hera Pheri", Andaz Apna Apna," besides some television shows and ads