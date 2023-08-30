Adarsh Gourav bags next Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s 'Alien' prequel series

Actor Adarsh Gourav, known for his breakout performance in The White Tiger, is set to grace the big screens once again. This time in a groundbreaking role in Hollywood's eagerly-awaited Alien prequel series. The series, an adaptation of the iconic Alien movie franchise, marks a significant milestone as it ventures into episodic storytelling for the first time.

Adarsh Gourav's exceptional acting prowess has garnered him international recognition, and his latest achievement further solidifies his position as a rising star in the entertainment industry. The actor's debut in The White Tiger not only showcased his remarkable talent but also earned him a prestigious BAFTA nomination alongside the legendary Sir Anthony Hopkins. His performance in the Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs garnered a lot of praise. He will be seen in a much-anticipated project with Ananya Pandey and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

The new Hollywood venture showcases Adarsh Gourav's versatility as he takes on a pivotal role in the Alien prequel series, which is set to air on FX, a major network in the United States.

Notably, the series is being helmed by visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott, the mastermind behind the original Alien series. Scott's involvement as an executive producer underscores the series' commitment to preserving the legacy of the beloved franchise while exploring uncharted territory.

The decision to adapt the revered Alien movie saga into a television series is a momentous one. Adarsh Gourav's involvement adds a new layer of excitement to the project as his proven ability to captivate audiences with his performances aligns seamlessly with the high standards set by the Alien franchise.