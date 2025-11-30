<p>Thiruvanananthapuram: Veteran filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Sunday criticised recent National Film Awards, alleging that substandard films have been receiving top honours for some time.</p>.<p>"If the quality of the jury is poor, it will select bad films for recognition," he told reporters here.</p>.<p>Gopalakrishnan added that if the situation continues, it would be better to stop the system of giving National Awards for films altogether.</p>.'Not in our wildest dreams did we think': Ektaa Kapoor on Kathal’s National Award win.<p>"For some time now, the worst films of the year have been getting the National Awards. It needs to be investigated how this is happening," the veteran said.</p>.<p>He said the objective of instituting the National Awards was to recognise and promote quality cinema, but now the exact opposite appears to be happening.</p>.<p>Alleging that jury incompetence was a key reason for what he termed the selection of substandard films, Gopalakrishnan added that a qualified jury would ensure the right films are honoured. </p>