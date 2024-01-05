After calling Vikrant Massey a ‘cockroach’, Kangana Ranaut now praises him for '12th Fail'

While 2023 saw many big films being released, actor Vikrant Massey gave a film that stole the limelight with its inspirational real-life story. Vikrant proved his acting prowess under Vidhu Vinod Chopra's direction 12th Fail.
While the entire nation is celebrating this masterpiece, the 'Queen' of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, also joined the list by praising the makers and cast of the film.
Kangana took to her Instagram and praised the actor Vikrant Massey for his flawless performance and wrote “What a terrific film".
Kangana even went further and said that the actor Vikrant might fill the void Irfan Khan left behind.
She had earlier lashed out at Vikrant Massey and called him a "cockroach" after he commented "Radhe Maa" on Yami Gautam's wedding picture.
The movie emerged to be one of the blockbusters of 2023 and has collected more than Rs 70 crore at the box office. The movie is based on Anurag Pathak's novel and talks about the success of a UPSC aspirant. The movie is rated the highest -- 9.2 out of 10 -- on IMDb.