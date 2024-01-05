After calling Vikrant Massey a ‘cockroach’, Kangana Ranaut now praises him for '12th Fail'

While 2023 saw many big films being released, actor Vikrant Massey gave a film that stole the limelight with its inspirational real-life story. Vikrant proved his acting prowess under Vidhu Vinod Chopra's direction 12th Fail.

While the entire nation is celebrating this masterpiece, the 'Queen' of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, also joined the list by praising the makers and cast of the film.