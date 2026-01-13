<p>As KVN Productions faces legal hurdles with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/jana-nayagan-certification-row-cbfc-files-caveat-in-supreme-court-requests-to-be-heard-before-issuing-order-3859645">Thalapathy Vijay</a>'s farewell film, Jana Nayagan, another project, <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/makers-of-toxic-drop-raya-character-poster-on-yashs-40th-birthday-fans-go-wild-3855120">Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</a></em>, has found itself in trouble. Yash’s upcoming project, already a viral sensation, has reportedly drawn heavy criticism for specific scenes and has received a formal objection from the AAP Women’s Wing.</p><p>The complaint has been submitted to the Karnataka State Women’s Commission for review, and the party’s complaint alleges that the teaser’s explicit and obscene visuals harm the social well-being of women and children while undermining traditional Kannada cultural values.</p>.<p>The women's wing of AAP has requested the Commission to have the state government withdraw the <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em> teaser. Party leaders argue the move is vital to protect social morality and ensure public content respects cultural sensitivities. In the complaint, they further said that the teaser was released publicly without any age restriction or precautionary warning, which they claimed compromises the dignity of women and harms minors.</p>.'Toxic' too obscene? AAP files complaint with Karnataka women's commission against Yash-starrer.<p>Following the complaint, the Karnataka State Women's Commission has now written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), seeking stringent action. </p><p>The <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em> teaser, released on Yash’s 40th birthday (January 8), sparked immense buzz on social media. Fans of Yash and critics are particularly focused on a short sequence showing a woman accompanying Yash inside a vehicle. The woman is shown in an intimate moment inside the car that has now become a center of criticism.</p>.<p>Upon its release, a section of netizens also slammed the director, Geetu Mohandas, for 'over-objectification' of women in the teaser. </p><p>Geetu Mohandas took a dig through a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc, etc."</p>.'Extremely harmful': Karnataka State Women’s Commission wants action against Yash's film 'Toxic'.<p>Backed by Venkata K Narayana under the banner KVN Productions, <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em> stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie is one of the most anticipated movies of 2026 and is all set to clash with Ranveer Singh's <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> on 19th March. </p>