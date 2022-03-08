Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with 'Heart Of Stone'

The film will release globally on Netflix this spring

IANS
IANS,
  Mar 08 2022
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 11:38 ist
Alia Bhatt. Credit: IANS Photo

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is set to join the cast of Netflix's Heart of Stone, as she makes her global debut opposite Gal Gadot.

The film will release globally on Netflix this spring and has received great reviews singling out her performance in the title role.

The film follows the story of Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peacekeeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable -- and dangerous -- asset.

Heart Of Stone is directed by Tom Harper. It is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano are producing the film.

