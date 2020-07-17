Allu Arjun is a fantastic artiste and I want to work with him: ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ star Urvashi Rautela

There’s no denying the fact that upcoming actress Urvashi Rautela has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with her glamorous screen presence. The Sanam Re star is in the limelight because of her latest release Virgin Bhanupriya, which released directly on ZEE5 on July 16. Speaking exclusively to DH, she opens up about her decision to do the film, the social media revolution and her future plans.

What encouraged you to take up Virgin Bhanupriya?

When the offer came my way, I felt that Virgin Bhanupriya was a relatable story about a conservative girl who wants her parents to be together. Even though it was not titled back then, I felt that it was a movie on an interesting subject. It also came across as a straight (simple) comedy that highlights how people have different ideas of love.

How do you feel about Virgin Bhanupriya getting a digital-only release?

This is a very difficult and unexpected situation. In these trying times, it is our duty to look after the health of the public. Moreover, Virgin Bhanupriya will get a wide reach by releasing on a popular platform like ZEE5.

How did the acting bug bite you?

I always wanted to be Miss Universe India and I won the title. However, acting in movies never crossed my mind. This changed when I was offered Singh Saab with superstar Sunny Deol as I found a new love.

Who are the actresses you admire?

I really admire the work of Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit ma'am as they were brilliant with their craft.

What is your take on the impact of social media?

I feel social media is a part of life but it cannot control one’s decisions.

How do you deal with trolling?

Trolling has become a common aspect of life on social media but we must not take it seriously (get too affected). It is important to be as real as possible with fans.

Do you plan to act in movies made in the four major South-Indian languages going forward?

I did a Kannada movie some time ago and enjoyed the experience. I would definitely like to do more movies made in the South-Indian languages in the near future. I really admire Allu Arjun as he is a fantastic artiste and I want to act with him. I also like Prabhas.