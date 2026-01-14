<p>The <em>Pushpa</em> star is taking his lineup to the next level! After teaming up with Atlee, Allu Arjun is now joining forces with the mastermind behind <em>Master</em>, Lokesh Kanagaraj, for the much-anticipated <em>#AA23</em>. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, this cinematic spectacle will feature a high-octane score by Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander, making it one of the biggest pan-Indian collaborations in recent history.</p><p>On the eve of Makar Sankranti, the makers of the project took to social media to make the official announcement. Taking it to social media, Mythiri Movie Makers released a teaser and wrote, "A Collaboration that will be Eternal in Indian Cinema. Icon Star @alluarjun @Dir_Lokesh @MythriOfficial @anirudhofficial STRIVE FOR GREATNES. Shoot begins in 2026 #AALoki #AA23 #LK7.” (sic)</p>.<p>Rumoured to be a gritty gang war drama, the project has sparked intense fan theories about whether Lokesh Kanagaraj will integrate Allu Arjun into his famed 'LCU' (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). While plot details remain under the wraps, the film is expected to blend Lokesh’s signature dark filmmaking style with the icon star's trademark swag. Production is slated to begin in mid-2026, aiming for a blockbuster release in the summer of 2027.</p><p>For Lokesh Kanagaraj, this announcement is the perfect antidote after the "dull" <em>Coolie</em> outing. Despite the massive hype, his project with superstar Rajinikanth met with mediocre reviews, as critics and fans slammed the filmmaker for "wasting" Thalaivar's potential. </p><p>Now, by joining hands with Allu Arjun, Lokesh is expected to redeem his reputation as a <em>Master</em> storyteller by delivering a high-octane comeback with the star.</p><p>Parallelly, Allu Arjun is fully immersed in the production of his high-budget sci-fi epic, <em>AA22xA6</em>. Insiders report that the filming is progressing seamlessly, with the team expressing high levels of satisfaction regarding the filming done so far.</p>