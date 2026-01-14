Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

More than 18,000 medical seats vacant five months after NEET-PG results, cut-off lowered

The NBEMS notification has triggered a controversy with a section of doctors being critical of the testing body.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 14:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 14:51 IST
India NewsNEETMedical Aspirant

Follow us on :

Follow Us