<p>Allu Arjun is one of the most ‘in-demand’ stars in the country with countless filmmakers queuing up to cast him in their projects. </p><p>While the <em>Pushpa</em> star is very cautious and selective with his selection, there is a buzz that he has ‘okayed’ a project with Prashanth Neel of <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kgf">KGF</a></em> fame. If it materialises, it would marks the first collaboration between two of India's prominent cinema icons.</p><p>Buzz has it that meetings between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allu-arjun">Allu Arjun</a> and Prashanth were happening for over six months, and the duo has been regularly in touch regarding developments.</p><p>However, there are some modifications suggested by the star, and the rewriting needs to be done. Although the formalities are still pending, Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel will most likely commence working on it as their immediate next project. They are expected to get on this soon. </p>.Deepika Padukone joins Atlee-Allu Arjun's 'magnum opus' film.<p>Shooting timelines and other logistical aspects will be worked out once Prashant Neel gets free from <em>#NTR31</em>, tentatively titled <em>Dragon</em>, but is "actively involved in this project and looking to kick off pre-production by Jan 2026,” a source close to the development revealed. </p><p>The project will be bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations.</p><p>Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is busy with the <em>AAxA6</em> project, which commences in Mumbai today. Atlee has asked for a massive 210 days of shoot for this magnum opus that stars Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Kapoor and others. </p><p>The movie is expected to be a high-budget action spectacle, with Allu Arjun in a dual role, playing both protagonist and antagonist. The project is being produced by Kalanidhi Maran under his banner, Sun Pictures.</p>