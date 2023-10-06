Allu Arjun to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

A new wax figure is set to join Madame Tussauds Dubai later this year, and the announcement has taken the red carpet by storm. Madame Tussauds Dubai, the renowned wax attraction, has revealed the upcoming unveiling of the highly anticipated wax figure of the beloved icon of Indian cinema, Allu Arjun.
Allu Arjun, a six-time Filmfare Award winner, three-time Nandi Award winner, and recently honored with the National Award (the first Telugu actor in 69 years to achieve this honor), will unveil his wax figure at an event at Madame Tussauds Dubai later this year, where the immensely popular actor will come face to face with his wax likeness.
Allu Arjun expressed his excitement, saying, "I visited Madame Tussauds in Los Angeles and was blown away by the experience! I can’t believe that now I’ll have a wax figure; I never would have believed it!”said, Allu Arjun.
Sanaz Kollsrud, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Dubai, praised Allu Arjun's stature, stating, "Allu Arjun is without a doubt the biggest actor from the south of India. What better way to mark his incredible success than by giving the fans what they want – his first-ever wax figure. Our artists have been working with Allu on his likeness, and we can’t wait to unveil the figure later this year!”
Andre Timmins, Director of IIFA (International Film Academy), expressed pride in bringing Indian cinema stars closer to fans, especially as Allu Arjun, one of the biggest and most respected superstars in the South Indian cinema industry, is set to join Madame Tussauds Dubai.
Known as the 'King of Dance,' Allu Arjun hails from South India. His wax figure will don an iconic red jacket worn in the famous boardroom dance scene from his movie "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo." Renowned for his dynamic performances and unmatched dance skills, Allu Arjun has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide, making him a perfect addition to the iconic Madame Tussauds Museum.
Earlier this year, a 'sitting' took place in Dubai, where the celebrity met with the artists at Madame Tussauds. Over 200 measurements were taken, as is customary for the detailed process required to create these remarkable wax figures. The figure will be displayed in the interactive Bollywood Zone within the attraction located on Bluewaters.