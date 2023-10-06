Allu Arjun to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

Andre Timmins, Director of IIFA (International Film Academy), expressed pride in bringing Indian cinema stars closer to fans, especially as Allu Arjun, one of the biggest and most respected superstars in the South Indian cinema industry, is set to join Madame Tussauds Dubai.

Known as the 'King of Dance,' Allu Arjun hails from South India. His wax figure will don an iconic red jacket worn in the famous boardroom dance scene from his movie "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo." Renowned for his dynamic performances and unmatched dance skills, Allu Arjun has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide, making him a perfect addition to the iconic Madame Tussauds Museum.

Earlier this year, a 'sitting' took place in Dubai, where the celebrity met with the artists at Madame Tussauds. Over 200 measurements were taken, as is customary for the detailed process required to create these remarkable wax figures. The figure will be displayed in the interactive Bollywood Zone within the attraction located on Bluewaters.