<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> has successfully completed a weeklong executive education program at Harvard Kennedy School in the US titled "Leadership in the 21st Century," the intensive course ran daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. amid temperatures of -15 to -24°C. On Friday, participants including Reddy received certificates from the faculty.</p><p>The program, "Leadership in the 21st Century" began with the session on "Analysing Authority and Leadership".</p><p>Monday morning classes started with the cohort taking on several different classes, large class case analysis, and consultative groups work.</p><p>During the programme, a group of predominantly Indian students of the Harvard Business School (HBS) invited Revanth Reddy to visit their school on Harvard University campus.</p><p>After finishing all classes and assignments on an excruciating busy day, Revanth obliged the students and interacted with them.</p><p>Besides understanding the career paths and challenges of the HBS students, Revanth also discussed several professionals issues, including sharing his mantra of success.</p><p>Elaborating on the salient features of TelanganaRising, Revanth Reddy asked them to harness their networks and talent to help in the growth story of India, and welcomed then to share the opportunities and strengths of Hyderabad and Telangana as brand ambassadors.</p><p>Between classes at Kennedy School, Revanth Reddy also met Prof Dustin Tinsley, Vice-Provost and Head of Harvard-X, and Prof Jeremy Weinstein, Dean of Harvard Kennedy School.</p><p>After presenting the TelanganaRising vision, CM Reddy sought a collaboration with the Kennedy School, for which the duo responded positively.</p><p>He also discussed various frameworks of education and processes needed for improving quality of education on a large scale, modern skills developments and impact of Human Resources development on economic growth.</p>