Amitabh Bachchan Covid-19 positive, but condition is stable

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who tested positive for Covid-19 late on Saturday night is stable, hospital authorities said. His son Abhishek Bachchan is also 'feeling better'.

The 77-year-old Bollywood icon was admitted to the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital at Vile Parle after he and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the virus.

"Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted at the isolation unit," a Nanavati Hospital spokesperson said.

The actor confirmed that he would keep updating his fans on his health condition through social media platforms.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

"Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are comfortable and feeling better. General blood chemistries are acceptable with stable vitals. Both slept well and had their breakfasts. They are stable," Dr. Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at the hospital, told PTI.

In his tweet on Saturday night, Abhishek said the family was in touch with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and were complying with the authorities.

On Sunday, a team from the civic body visited Bachchan's bungalows - Janak, Jalsa and Pratiksha for sanitisation and contact tracing.

"A team from BMC is present at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows - Janak, Jalsa and Pratiksha for sanitising the bungalow and contact tracing," a BMC source told PTI.

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that the entire Bachchan family, including veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have undergone swab test for COVID-19.

"Swab tests have been taken of all the other family members, including Jaya ji and Aishwarya ji. Their reports are awaited," Tope said.

As per BMC, the coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 91,457 on Saturday. There are 22,779 active patients in Mumbai and the doubling rate is 50 days.

(With inputs from PTI)