Amitabh Bachchan dealing with 'Covid situations'

Amitabh Bachchan says he is dealing with 'domestic Covid situations'

Mumbai,
  • Jan 05 2022, 11:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 11:48 ist
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that he is dealing with some "domestic Covid situations" and said he will connect with his fans later.

Amitabh Bachchan, who regularly updates his fans about his personal and professional life through his blog, wrote a cryptic one-line text on the platform on Tuesday. "Dealing with some domestic COVID situations... will connect later," the 79-year-old actor, who got fully vaccinated in May 2021, wrote.

Following this post, fans of the screen icon flooded the comments section, sending wishes for the family and requesting him to take care. Further details are awaited.

In 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus.

