<p>Indian cinema's greatest icon, Amitabh Bachchan, turned 83 today, and celebrations erupted both online and offline as fans, celebrities, and colleagues paid glowing tributes to the "Shahenshah of Bollywood."</p>.<p>Outside the Mumbai residence Jalsa, hundreds of fans gathered since dawn, carrying posters, wearing Big-B themed T-shirts, and chanting birthday wishes. Some even lit diyas and held up placards that read "The Superstar of the Century." Several fans who travelled from other states said celebrating his birthday felt like "Diwali for us."</p>.<p>Social media platforms overflowed with affection, with hashtags like #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan and #83YearsofLegend trending throughout the day.</p>.<p>Instagram reels, fan edits, and tribute videos flooded timelines, celebrating his five-decade-long journey that continues to inspire millions.</p>.<p>Celebrities, including Kajol, posted an Instagram story writing, "Happy birthday to the reigning and forever rockstar. May you have many more reasons to smile and laugh this year."</p>.<p>Director Karan Johar shared a heartfelt note calling him "the eternal benchmark of excellence," while actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "my hero, my idol, my friend, my father!"</p>.<p>Filmmaker R. Balki, who has collaborated with Bachchan in Paa and Cheeni Kum, described him as "a phenomenon who redefined heroism and humility."</p>.<p>Industry colleagues like Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ritesh Deshmukh also posted messages of admiration, recalling how his voice, presence, and discipline continue to set him apart.</p>.<p>On a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, the megastar shared a touching story from his early career- recalling how being replaced in the film Guddi unexpectedly led to his first meeting with Jaya Bachchan, drawing smiles and applause from the studio audience.</p>.<p>Marking the milestone personally, reports suggest Bachchan also bought three land plots near Alibaug, sparking speculation of a future retreat.</p>.<p>As millions of fans celebrate online and outside his home, one sentiment resonates through every post and cheer- Amitabh Bachchan is not just an actor, he is a timeless emotion who continues to define Indian cinema.</p>