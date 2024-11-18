Home
And the next Oscars host will be ... Conan O’Brien

It will be the Emmy-winner's first time hosting the ceremony, which will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on ABC on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 09:12 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 09:12 IST
