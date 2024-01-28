'Animal' started healthy conversation about toxic masculinity, says Ranbir Kapoor

In a video shared on Netflix India's YouTube page on Sunday, Ranbir said: "There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity, which is a great thing because cinema, at least, it starts a conversation. If something is wrong, if you don't show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realise it."

Actors need to be "empathetic" towards the characters they play, he added.

"But as an audience, you decide what's wrong. You can make a film on the wrong person and it should be made. Because if you don't make a film on them, society will never improve," the actor said.

In Animal, Ranbir played Ranvijay, a violent man who sets out to avenge an assassination attempt on his estranged father (Anil Kapoor). Deol played the antagonist Abrar Haque, a menacing mute gangster.

"And the characters got what they deserved. He got what he deserved, in the end, I got what I deserved," Ranbir said about the characters Ranvijay and Abrar.

Backing his co-star, Deol said storytelling is the reflection of society.

"It's showing you what is happening in the society and there are so many things we don't want to talk about. But we are actors and we're just getting an opportunity to play different characters. That's the fun of being an actor," he added.

Ranbir also gave an update on Animal Park, the sequel of Animal.

"Sandeep has a couple of scenes ready and he has narrated them to me. It is very exciting. Because of the success of part one, he has the courage and confidence to go even darker, deeper and complex," he said.