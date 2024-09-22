A R Rahman says Andrew Lloyd Webber offered him 'Bombay Dreams' after listening to 'Taal' soundtrack

“He (Ghai) would say, ‘I want a symphony and then I would go and do some stuff or I want this to be a mountain folk song’. So, I was like, ‘My sensibilities are also expanding’. Coming from the South, I was always open to what else is there to do (in terms of music). For instance, in Roja, I had used Hindustani ragas and not Carnatic ragas. I wanted it (music) to have a different feel. So, I became a fan of Darbari, Bhairavi, and Des ragas, which was not common in the south of India. So, that (Roja) was more on the classical side, this (Taal) is more on the folk and Punjabi side,” he added.