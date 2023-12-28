Ariana Grande to launch new album in 2024

The singer also included a video in which a person remarks that it is “almost the last day of this album”. To this, Grande replies, “I’m so tired. But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons."

It will be her seventh studio album and first since Positions, which came out in 2020. Her previous albums were -- Yours Truly(2013), My Everything(2014), Dangerous Woman (2016), Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019).