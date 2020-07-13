Arjun on ‘Radhe’: One can learn a lot from Salman

Arjun Kanungo on ‘Radhe’: One can learn a lot from Salman Khan

Roktim Rajpal
Roktim Rajpal, DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 15:28 ist
Arjun Kanungo. Credit: PR Handout

Composer/singer Arjun Kanungo will soon be making his big screen debut with the Salman Khan starrer Radhe, which has piqued curiosity. Speaking exclusively to DH, he opens up about working with ‘Sultan’ in his Bollywood debut and his future plans. Arjun also speaks about his latest single/music video Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi, which features actress Sonal Chauhan as the star attraction.

 

(Edited excerpts)

How did Radhe happen?

I first met Salman bhai at a charity event and bonded with him. Later, he called me to his house and offered me a role in Radhe. I did not think twice and instantly said ‘yes’.

What do you admire the most about Salman?

His charisma is amazing and one can learn a lot from him as he gives good advice.

Your latest single Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi has become pretty popular.

The song was written last year and I wanted to collaborate with Sonal Chauhan. I had done a song with her previously, which too was titled Fursat, and it became popular. So, we titled our video Fursat even though it is not related to the earlier single. Our latest release has become relatable due to the lockdown.

How was the experience of collaborating with Sonal Chauhan?

I became friends with her while working on (the new) Fursat and feel that she is a hardworking girl. Sonal put in the maximum effort while shooting for video.

What are the challenges associated with working on an independent song/album?

Starting mein it was difficult as there was no star associated with such videos. In fact, people were a bit apprehensive about (the prospects of) independent music videos. The situation, however, is changing and things have become more artiste-friendly now.

How did the music bug bite you?

I developed an interest in music when I was in college and composed music for ads. Then I started managing studios, which proved to be a lucrative business.

 What are your future plans?

I am focussing on my album and hope to release it in 2021. Working on an album is a different experience as the songs need to have a unique feel. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arjun Kanungo
Radhe
bollywood
Salman Khan

What's Brewing

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966

Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

China's lust for water

China's lust for water

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

 