Arjun Kanungo on ‘Radhe’: One can learn a lot from Salman Khan

Composer/singer Arjun Kanungo will soon be making his big screen debut with the Salman Khan starrer Radhe, which has piqued curiosity. Speaking exclusively to DH, he opens up about working with ‘Sultan’ in his Bollywood debut and his future plans. Arjun also speaks about his latest single/music video Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi, which features actress Sonal Chauhan as the star attraction.

(Edited excerpts)

How did Radhe happen?

I first met Salman bhai at a charity event and bonded with him. Later, he called me to his house and offered me a role in Radhe. I did not think twice and instantly said ‘yes’.

What do you admire the most about Salman?

His charisma is amazing and one can learn a lot from him as he gives good advice.

Your latest single Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi has become pretty popular.

The song was written last year and I wanted to collaborate with Sonal Chauhan. I had done a song with her previously, which too was titled Fursat, and it became popular. So, we titled our video Fursat even though it is not related to the earlier single. Our latest release has become relatable due to the lockdown.

How was the experience of collaborating with Sonal Chauhan?

I became friends with her while working on (the new) Fursat and feel that she is a hardworking girl. Sonal put in the maximum effort while shooting for video.

What are the challenges associated with working on an independent song/album?

Starting mein it was difficult as there was no star associated with such videos. In fact, people were a bit apprehensive about (the prospects of) independent music videos. The situation, however, is changing and things have become more artiste-friendly now.

How did the music bug bite you?

I developed an interest in music when I was in college and composed music for ads. Then I started managing studios, which proved to be a lucrative business.

What are your future plans?

I am focussing on my album and hope to release it in 2021. Working on an album is a different experience as the songs need to have a unique feel.