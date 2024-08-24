'Arshad saab should have chosen his words better but it's ok': Nag Ashwin on Prabhas controversy

Arshad, in an interaction with Samdish, had expressed his dislike for how Prabhas was portrayed in the movie.

"Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of him? I don't understand why they do such things)."

Kalki 2898 AD, which has earned 1050 crore across the world since its release on June 27, featured top talent from both south and Bollywood with names like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and many others.